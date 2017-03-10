Friday Weather

Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 38. East southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
