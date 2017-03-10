Friday Weather

Great Bend Post

A fast moving storm system will bring light snow to northeast Kansas late tonight into Saturday with rain or wintry mix expected over the remainder of the area. A trace to two inches of snow will be possible over northeast Kansas with no ice accumulation expected.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday
A 30 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 38. East southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

