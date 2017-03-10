Friday Weather

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.



Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.



Saturday A 30 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 38. East southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.



Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.



Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.



Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.



Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.



Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.



Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 51.



Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.



Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.



Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.



Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.