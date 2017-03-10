Cop Shop (3/9)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (3/9)

Fire

At 2:03 p.m. a fire was reported at 76 SE 16 Road.

At 3:07 p.m. a fire was reported at NW 30 Avenue & NW 100 Road in Hoisington.

Chase All Units

At 4:37 p.m. a chase was reported beginning at 2204 Kansas Avenue.

Injury Accident

At 5:07 p.m. an accident was reported at 19th Street & Odell Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 5:19 p.m. a burglary was reported at SW 9 Road & SW 10 Avenue.

Fire

At 6:05 p.m. a fire was reported at 41 3rd Street.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (3/9)

Traffic Arrest

At 12:33 a.m. an officer arrested Michael Munoz in the 800 block of Main Street for driving while suspended.

Traumatic Injuries

At 5:20 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2106 24th Street.

Theft

At 8:21 a.m. a theft was reported at 3810 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:54 a.m. Humberto Rincon was arrested at 1806 12th Street for a warrant.

Structure Fire

At 11:11 a.m. a fire alarm was reported at 2535 Lakin Avenue.

Breathing Problems

At 12:03 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1102 Hubbard Street.

Chest Pain

At 1:38 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1409 Williams Street.

Theft

At 2:16 p.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported a theft case.

At 3:32 p.m. Pro Tint, 5605 10th Street, reported a theft case.

Chase All Units

At 4:37 p.m. a chase starting at 2204 Kansas Avenue was reported.

Structure Fire

At 5 p.m. a fire alarm was reported at 811 Grant Street.

Theft

At 6:34 p.m. a theft was reported at 1314 Harrison Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 6:46 p.m. an accident was reported at 3411 19th Street.

At 6:48 p.m. Cidney McAfee was eastbound on 19th Street and struck a power pole. McAfee was removed by owner and the power pole was removed by Wheatland Electric.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:28 p.m. Tommy Shepherd was arrested in the 1000 block of Madison Street on a warrant.