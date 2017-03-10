Barton program helps long-term-care facilities certify dietary managers

Long-term-care facilities will be under strict deadlines to meet new staffing requirements outlined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The new regulations require any individual serving as a facility’s Director of Food and Nutrition Services to secure certification as a dietary manager as defined by the Association of Nutrition & Foodservice Professionals (ANFP) or the International Food Service Executives Association (IFSEA), according to an article on ANFPonline.org.

Employees in the designated director role hired after November 28, 2016 will have only one year to secure certification, while those hired prior to that date will have until November of 2021, according to the article.

Barton Community College’s Dietary Manager program is completely online, and one of the most efficient ways facilities can meet these new requirements. Barton’s 16-credit-hour program has six classes. It is ANFP approved and can be completed in as little as one semester.

Students can enroll up to the first day of a classes, which are offered in nine sessions throughout the year. Tuition and fees are extremely competitive at $150 per credit hour, even across state lines.

Instructor and Program Coordinator Emily Cowles said she is excited about the opportunity to help long-term care facilities across the nation.

“We’re a great fit for the time-sensitive situation these organizations are in,” she said. “We’re ready to help them attain certification and meet this requirement.”

For more information, visit dietarymanager.bartonccc.edu.