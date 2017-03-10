Barton Baseball weekend schedule change sets up three day homestand

from bartonsports.com

Due to weather conditions sweeping the state this weekend, the Barton Community College baseball team’s weekend series with Iowa Lakes Community College has been pushed back one day. The 15-3 Cougars and 4-4 Lakers will begin their four-game set at 1:00 p.m. Sunday and concluding with Monday’s 1:00 p.m. doubleheader. The change also sets up three consecutive days of Barton Baseball at Lawson-Biggs Field as the Cougars host North Iowa Area Community College on Tuesday in a 3:00 p.m. nine inning contest.

The three dates begin a six date, eleven game homestand for Barton with the Cougars returning to conference play Saturday–Sunday, March 18-19, hosting Dodge City Community College before wrapping up the stretch with a Tuesday, March 21, non-conference doubleheader versus Iowa Western Community College.

As a reminder with the unexpected weather changes of the spring season, fans and media are strongly encouraged to visit www.BartonSports.com and/or follow “Barton Sports” via Facebook and Twitter for the latest in schedule changes.