2 Kansas men jailed after traffic stop, drug investigation

JACKSON COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in northeast Kansas are investigating to suspects on drug charges.

Just after 11am Thursday, Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 Mitsubishi Diamante near 4th and Arizona in Holton, according to a media release.

The driver Garrett Michael Collins, 31, and passenger Brandon Michael Scrimsher, 38, both of Topeka were taken into custody on drug charges.

Items including drug paraphernalia and substances believed to be methamphetamine were seized during the investigation.

Collins was booked into the Jackson County Jail on the following charges: possession of methamphetamine, with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended. Bond on Collins was set at

$25,000.00 cash only.

Scrimsher was booked into the Jackson County Jail on the following charges: possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bond on Scrimsher was set at $ 2,500.00.

Scrimsher has a previous conviction for giving a worthless check in Shawnee County.