Who’s in and who’s out? Great Bend discusses map for Neighborhood Revitalization Plan

The Great Bend City Council was urged to renew a Neighborhood Revitalization Plan that expired for city at the end of last year. The program sponsored by the Kansas Department of Commerce provides tax rebates to property owners that make improvements or build in certain areas of town.

Mayor Mike Allison says the program was established to encourage residents to make their communities look nicer.

The only problem with the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan is that it is not allowed to cover the entire city. Focusing on certain areas of town that need more improvements than others, the old plan for Great Bend included everything south and east of 24th Street and Washington Avenue.

Council member Allene Owen was disappointed the west portion of town was left out of the plan.

Allison asked City Attorney Bob Suelter if the Great Bend could find a way to have a 10-year rebate program for the east side of town and a five-year rebate program for the west side of the city. The 10-year rebate is the better program providing more rebates for any increases in property taxes from the building improvements or construction.

The city council left the public hearing open until further information was available on how much of the city will be included in the plan. The topic will be discussed again at the March 20 meeting.