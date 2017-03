March 9, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

For Sale: 2003 FORD F-250 W/MANY EXTRAS 278-6289

WANTED: METAL SKIRTING. 793-9304

FOR SALE: MEN’S BIKE, EXERCISE BIKE, FREE: HYDRAULIC JACK. 639-2492

FOR SALE: EPSON PRINTER STYLUS NX420, BLACK INK CARTRIDGE. 793-7385

FOR SALE: KAWASAKI JET SKI 750CC, ELECTRIC HOSPITAL BED. 285-1246

FOR SALE: 14′ FISHING BOAT W/TRAILER & EXTRAS. 617-8744

FOR SALE: DAN POST WESTERN BOOTS 9D, DR. SCHOLLS SLIP ON SIZE 9, 2 PAINT GUNS, MULCHING PLUG. 786-1945

FOR SALE: DODGE TOPPER, 2 KAWASAKI DIRT BIKES. 617-4293

FOR SALE: TRACTOR TIRES 20.8/34, 20.8/38, STOCK TANKS, 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 2003 CHEVY S10 4WD W/CREW CAB, 12 STORM WINDOWS, 4 PIGLETS. 316-619-8494

FREE: 6 BAGS OF MATERIAL. 804-1106

FOR SALE: WOODEN BUNK BED W/MATTRESS, 2 DRESSERS, DINING ROOM TABLE W/LEAF/4 CHAIRS. 282-0745

FOR SALE: 1958 CHEVY APACHE PU, 1970 EL CAMINO, TRADE: FOR A BUMPER PULL CAMPER, TRACKS FOR A SKID LOADER. 785-658-5207

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE X300 RIDING MOWER. WANTED: GRASS CATCHER FOR A JOHN DEERE MOWER. 785-483-1722

WANTED: ELECTRIC POWER WASHER. 653-2488

WANTED: QUEEN SIZE BOX SPRINGS 804-3214

FOR SALE: AMMUNITION ASSORTED TYPES. WANTED: 2 ELECTRIC RANGES 727-1310

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE SLEIGH BED W/DRESSER/MIRROR, ANTIQUE JOHN DEERE MANURE SPREADER. 910-7710

FOR SALE: 7X9 UTILITY TRAILER. 785-317-7542

FREE: CHEST TYPE FREEZER 31X22X24 ON ROLLERS (DOESN’T WORK) 617-7660

FOR SALE: LIFT CHAIR CLOTH LITE BLUE LIFT CHAIR. (NON-SMOKING) 285-1722

FOR SALE: 7 OLD SEED BAGS, 3 ANTIQUE INSULATORS. 793-9655

FOR SALE: 2 MARTY J MOWERS. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: CHRYSLER 440 MOTOR W/TRANSMISSION, ORNATE WOOD ENTRY DOOR 36X80, CARNIVAL AIRPLANE RIDE. 793-0979

FOR SALE: BOTTLE FED BABY CALVES, BOTTLE FED LAMBS, RHODE ISLAND RED PULLETS. 549-3266

FOR SALE: DECORATED CHRISTMAS TREE 6-1/2′ 792-9710

FOR SALE: 5HP MOTOR NEW IN THE BOX, 2 ECHO WEED EATERS. 264-0038

FOR SALE: PARTS FOR A JX75 OR SB14 JOHN DEERE MOWER, 2 MOWER DECKS AND 2 PARTS MOTORS (BOTH RUN), 2 TRANSMISSIONS, 1 BLADE CLUTCH, 2 CARBURATORS, THE MENTIONED PARTS ARE IN GOOD CONDITION AND HE ALSO HAS MANY ADDITIONAL PARTS FOR THE MOWER. ALSO FOR SALE JOHN DEERE Z645, 0 TURN, 48” DECK, 27HP, 450 HOURS, 4-1/2 YEARS OLD AND THE ASKING PRICE IS $4,000. THIS MACHINE RUNS GREAT. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CALL: 785-483-1722

BUYING, SELLING OR TRADING USE THE CLASSIFIED’S WHEN YOU CAN’T CALL IN TO THE TRADING POST.

THE CLASSIFIED’S ARE ONLY $5.00 PER DAY FOR 40 WORDS OR LESS FOR INDIVIDUALS AND $10.00 PER DAY FOR 40 WORDS OR LESS FOR A RETAIL BUSINESS. DROP BY EAGLE BROADCAST CENTER LOCATED AT 12TH & BAKER IN GREAT BEND OR GO ON LINE TO GREAT BEND POST.COM PRINT OUT A TRADING POST CLASSIFIED FORM, DROP IT IN THE MAIL WITH PAYMENT OR BRING IT BY THE BROADCAST CENTER AND WE’LL GUARANTEE YOUR ITEMS WILL BE HEARD RIGHT HERE ON THE RADIO AND AFTER 10:00 KARINA WILL HAVE THE ITEMS THAT YOU HEARD THIS MORNING ON THE WEBSITE AT GREAT BENDPOST.COM

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY