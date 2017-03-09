From concession stands to the diamond, Roger Ward will be busy this summer

Between handing out hot dogs and coaching baseball this summer, Roger Ward will be a busy man around the baseball diamond.

Ward will be managing the Great Bend Bat Cats, a new member to the Jayhawk Baseball League, and in charge of operations of the concession stand at the Great Bend Sports Complex. The Great Bend City Council approved the lease agreement this week with Ward for operation of the concession facility at the sports complex.

Director of Public Lands Scott Keeler says there should be no problems with Ward doing both jobs.

Scott Keeler Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/keeler-baseball.mp3

This will be the third year Ward has handled the concessions at the sports complex in south Great Bend. Ward spent time managing concession events for Wichita State University at Koch Arena, Cessna Stadium, and Eck Stadium.

The Great Bend Bat Cats will play their games at Al Burns Field at Veterans Memorial Park starting June 2.