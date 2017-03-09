Cop Shop (3/8)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (3/8)

Theft

At 11:08 a.m. a theft was reported at 1246 E. Highway 4.

At 3:57 p.m. a theft was reported at NW 210 Road & NW 50 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (3/8)

Fire

At 5:09 a.m. report of his vehicle on fire was made at 821 Morphy Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 8:06 a.m. an accident was reported at Harrison Street & Broadway.

Diabetic Problems

At 10:02 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 4101 17th Street.

Theft

At 10:26 a.m. a theft was reported at 1102 Macarthur Rd.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 11:22 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1409 Williams Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 12:15 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5849 Aspen Dr.

Non Injury Accident

At 2:12 p.m. an accident was reported at 4107 10th Street.

At 2:24 p.m. an accident was reported at 12th Street & Main Street.

Theft

At 2:48 p.m. a theft case was reported at 2545 10th Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 4:10 p.m. an accident was reported at 4800 17th Street.

At 4:43 p.m. an accident was reported at 3413 10th Street.

Fire

At 2:19 a.m. a small camp fire was reported at 82 Washington Street.

3/9

Traumatic Injuries

At 5:20 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2106 24th Street.