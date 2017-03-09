Brothers jailed on drug charges after Kansas chase, crash

JACKSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Jackson County are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a high-speed chase and crash.

Just after 2:30pm Wednesday, Jackson County deputies attempted to stop a southbound Chevy Cavalier on US 75 Hwy south of Holton for an alleged traffic infraction, according to media release.

The vehicle continued south on US Hwy 75, traveled westbound on 198th Road, and continued southbound on M, which is a dead end.

The vehicle then left the roadway and continued across a pasture where the vehicle became airborne and crashed in a gully causing both air bags to deploy.

Both occupants of the vehicle fled the crash on foot. Deputies arrested the alleged driver, Jeremy Lynn Simon, 39, and the passenger, Curtis Lowe Simon, 37, both of Horton, a short distance from the crash scene.

They were booked into the Jackson County Jail Initial charges on Jeremy Simon are the following: Felony flee and eluding, reckless driving, felony interference with law enforcement, driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jeremy Simon also is being held on an outstanding warrant.

Curtis Simon is being charged with felony interference with law enforcement.

Both suspects have a previous burglary conviction and Jeremy has spent time at Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.