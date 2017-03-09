Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/8)

BOOKED: Rose Valenciaon of Great Bend on a Rice County District Court warrant for contempt of court, bond was set at $158.00 cash.

BOOKED: Steven Merica of Ellinwood on a Hampton, VA Municipal Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Jason Payne on BTDC case for possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, bond set in lieu of $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Ricky Bryant of Hoisington on Barton County District Court cases for forgery x9 and theft by deception x9, bond is set at $10,000.00 C/S for each case.

BOOKED: Jennifer Hernandez of Hoisington on Barton County District Court cases for forgery x9 and theft by deception x9, bond set at $10,000.00 C/S for each case.

RELEASED: Rose Valenciaon of Great Bend on a Rice County District Court warrant for contempt of court after posting a $158.00 cash only bond.

RELEASED: Jacob Hoch of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass after posting a $20,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Rachel Kelley on Barton County District Court warrant on a $5,000.00 OR bond.