After 18-hour debate, GOP takes first step to dismantle Obamacare

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have won the first round in their fight to dismantle “Obamacare.” After nearly 18 hours of debate, Republicans in the House Ways and Means Committee pushed through legislation to abolish the tax penalty the Affordable Health Care Act imposes on people who don’t purchase insurance.

 

  Former President Barack Obama’s so-called individual mandate is perhaps the part of the health care law that Republicans most detest.  

 

Comments

  1. Let’s hope doctors and hospitals in the Great Bend area band together and suggest to Congressman Marshall to vote against any legislation that would eliminate subsidies for lower income American born workers who depend on subsidies for their insurance coverage.

