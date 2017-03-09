After 18-hour debate, GOP takes first step to dismantle Obamacare

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have won the first round in their fight to dismantle “Obamacare.” After nearly 18 hours of debate, Republicans in the House Ways and Means Committee pushed through legislation to abolish the tax penalty the Affordable Health Care Act imposes on people who don’t purchase insurance.

We’ve just passed historic legislation that will help Americans finally have access to affordable health care.https://t.co/2ZgN8l1bDV — Ways and Means (@WaysandMeansGOP) March 9, 2017

Former President Barack Obama’s so-called individual mandate is perhaps the part of the health care law that Republicans most detest.

AND THE AYE’S HAVE IT: @WaysandMeansGOP has acted to end Obamacare’s job-killing employer mandate. Again, all W&M Dems voted to keep it… — Ways and Means (@WaysandMeansGOP) March 9, 2017

The committee is adjourned Ways & Means Democrats showed we won’t back down from a fight to protect Americans’ health care. #ProtectOurCare — Ways and Means Dems (@WaysMeansCmte) March 9, 2017