A little bit more money for the bandshell improvement project

Wiens & Company still plan to have the improvements at Jack Kilby Square in Great Bend finished in May, but first they need some more money. Improving and expanding the stage at the bandshell just south of the Barton County Courthouse and adding a water splash pad will cost $355,700.

City Administrator Howard Partington says two change orders are required relating to the sewer lines.

Great Bend City Council member Dana Dawson felt the architect should have caught the need for a check valve for the splash pad.

Dana Dawson & Howard Partington Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/dawson-bandshell.mp3

The splash pad check valve closes to prevent backward water flow back into the water line. The other change order dealt with a sewer line in the wall of the bandshell. When the contractor was making changes to the bandshell they had to move the line. The city council approved the change order in the amount of $2,459.

The Thelma Fay Harms Charitable Trust donated over $300,000 for the renovations.