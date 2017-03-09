23rd Annual Spring Expo in Great Bend gets started this weekend

Over 20 years ago, Terry and Meleesa Stueder realized there was not a company exhibit anymore in the Great Bend area for a chance for local businesses to showcase their products or services. In the spring of 1995, the Stueders started the Central Kansas Spring Expo, and this weekend will mark the 23rd year for the exhibit.

Marla Poppelreiter, one of the event’s organizers, says the expo is looking to add something new, including a barbecue contest.

The exhibit will have nearly 200 booths with each business offering some of their biggest discounts of the year.

Along with the public barbecue tasting, there will also be go kart and dirt bike races Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. Poppelreiter suggests parking on the north side of the Great Bend Expo Complex.

The two-day event will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year’s expo will include booths featuring home remodeling and improvement, lawn and garden, home and personal fashions, foods, finance, electronics, and more.