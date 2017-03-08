Wednesday Weather

Great Bend Post

Very high to extreme fire danger today with brisk Southwest winds. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged!

Today

Sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 39. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 55. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night
Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

