Kaiser’s preliminary hearing for sexual exploitation of a child scheduled for April

On March 6, Todd Eric Kaiser appeared in Barton County District Court, with his attorney, for his first appearance on the sole count of sexual exploitation of a child.

The defendant waived reading of his charge. The preliminary hearing is set for April 6 at 8:30 a.m.

The defendant was previously arrested and posted a $50,000.00 surety bond, which remains in effect. Barton County Attorney Amy Mellor will prosecute the case for the Barton County Attorney’s Office.

Kaiser was employed by USD 428 as Eisenhower Elementary School’s Physical Education instructor. Kaiser also served as the head coach for the Great Bend High School cross country and track and field teams.