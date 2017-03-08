It was a good “Great Bend life” for former Mayor Bob Parrish

Family, friends, and the Great Bend community put to rest former Mayor Bob Parrish Wednesday morning at the funeral service at First Congregational United Church in Great Bend. Parrish was a day short of turning 90 years old when he passed on March 2.

At the Great Bend City Council meeting this week, current Mayor Mike Allison said not only did Parrish live a good life, but it was a good “Great Bend life.”

Mike Allison Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/allison-bob.mp3

Parrish served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II and then owned Parrish Motors, the Dodge automobile agency.

Long-time friend Bev Komarek says Parrish and her had many conversations regarding the history of Great Bend and Barton County.

Bev Komarek Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/komarek-.mp3

Parrish was Great Bend Mayor from 1969 to 1975 and was named the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year for 2007. Parrish hosted a radio show with Jigg Schultz and Jack Hartle that looked back on the history of the area, shows that still play on 1590 KVGB in Great Bend.