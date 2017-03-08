Great Bend yoga studio vandal appears in Pawnee County court

Michele Cresci, 48 of Pawnee Rock, appeared in custody Wedsnesday afternoon before Pawnee County Magistrate Judge Julie Cowell.

Judge Cowell advised the defendant that she faces a five-count complaint: four counts of Criminal Damage to Property of at least $1,000, but less than $25,000, and one count of Criminal Damage to Property of less than $1,000, a Class B nonperson misdemeanor.

The Complaint alleges that three tractors and two structures were damaged in separate incidents in rural Pawnee County between July 31, 2016 and September 19, 2016.

The felony charges carry prison sentences between 5 and 17 months with the Kansas Department of Correction depending on the defendant’s criminal history. Cresci is being held in the Pawnee County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond. A Preliminary Hearing has been scheduled for March 22, 2017.

Cresci recently confessed that she was the person in the video of the Yoga Central shooting in Great Bend. Security camera footage showed Cresci shooting several rounds through the front of the studio on 10th Street. The Great Bend Police Department is in the process of arranging charges to be pressed against Cresci in Barton County.