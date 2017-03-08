Great Bend City Council goes back to eight, Boys sworn in

The Great Bend City Council is back to full force. After council member Mike Zinn withdrew his seat on January 16, the city had 60 days to find a replacement for the Ward 1 position to put the council back to eight members.

Mike Boys was sworn in Monday night by Great Bend City Clerk Shawna Schafer.

Shawna Schafer & Mike Boys Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/boys-.mp3

Boys served on the city council for four years in the late 1990s. A three-member selection committee chose Boys out of five candidates to fill Zinn’s remaining term. Zinn won the open Ward 1 position two years ago as a write-in candidate but left to take a job in Manhattan.