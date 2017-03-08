Cop Shop (3/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (3/7)

Injury Accident

At 7:34 a.m. an accident was reported at 192 SE 60 Road.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 11:06 a.m. a burglary was reported at 88 SW 9 Road.

Fire

At 3:39 p.m. a fire was reported at 5449 2nd Street.

At 3:45 p.m. a fire was reported in the 900 block of SE 20 Road in Ellinwood.

At 3:53 p.m. a fire was reported at 82 Washington Street.

At 4:11 p.m. a fire was reported at 3322 Railroad Avenue.

At 4:21 p.m. a fire was reported at 2401 Railroad Avenue.

At 9:20 p.m. a fire was reported in the 900 block of NE 10 Avenue in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (3/7)

Theft

At 8:43 a.m. theft of two bikes was reported at 4900 12th Street.

Breathing Problems

At 10:21 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 705 10th Street, Room 14.

Traumatic Injuries

At 1:03 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Parrish Road.

Shots Fired

At 4:17 p.m. a report stated shots fired from a vehicle at 214 Hickory Street.

Fire

At 4:19 p.m. fire assistance was needed at 2401 Railroad Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:26 p.m. report of someone breaking into the residence and stealing items was made at 811 Grant Street, Apartment 122.

3/8

Fire

At 5:09 a.m. report of a vehicle on fire was made at 821 Morphy Street.