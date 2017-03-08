Construction finally begins for K-4 Cheyenne Bottoms overlook tower

It has taken several years to get started, but with help from the Kansas Department of Transportation and Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, Barton County will see construction improvements begin on the K-4 Cheyenne Bottoms scenic overlook near Hoisington.

There will be two projects handled by L&M Contractors, and Barton County Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz was pleased that construction is finally underway.

The first project includes concrete paving of walk paths between the informational kiosk and the new viewing tower and additional parking. The second project will consist of the construction of the 10-foot viewing tower.

Curt Mauler, with L&M Contractors, says the projects between Hoisington and Claflin, should be finished at the same time.

With construction getting started this week, Mauler expected the project to be finished in two to three months, weather permitting. Barton pays 20 percent of the $328,746 project and the state covers the rest.