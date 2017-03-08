City of Lawrence stops just short of approving sanctuary city status

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence will officially be a welcoming city for immigrants but the city commission stopped short of using the term sanctuary city.

The commission on Tuesday approved a proclamation that Lawrence is an inclusive community that values immigrants.

The proclamation also says the safety of all people should be protected.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports commissioners said the term “sanctuary city” wasn’t used because of executive orders from President Donald Trump and potential state

legislation that could threaten millions of dollars of federal and state funding if Lawrence declared itself a sanctuary city.

Commissioners also approved five other recommendations, including authorizing staff to write letters of opposition to the pending state legislation, discussing the city’s position with interested agencies and co-sponsoring a presentation on immigration law with the University of Kansas.