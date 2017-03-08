Barton Warrior Baseball hosting a fundraiser

Barton Warrior Baseball will hold a fundraiser Saturday, March 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to support the 14 and under traveling team.

The barbecue fundraiser will be at Grace Community Church Gym, 210 McKinley Street in Great Bend. Adults eat for $8 and children between 3-12 go for $5. The meal will include a pulled pork sandwich with sides and dessert.

A silent auction, bake sale, and a special gift card basket with all the proceeds going to Annetta Schaub and her family will also be available.

Tickets for dine in or carryout will be available before the dinner and at the door.

For more information or to purchase tickets call:

Alicia, 620-708-1503

Nicole, 620-797-4676

Josh, 620-204-0116

Sandra, 785-252-6880