Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/7)

BOOKED: James Aumiller of Great Bend on a Barton County warrant for probation violation, no bond. Barton County warrant for probation violation, no bond. Great Bend Municipal Court warrants all for contempt of court, bond was set at $321.00 cash, $361.00 cash, and $583.00 cash only. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond was set at $500.00 C/S. Ellinwood Municipal warrant for failure to appear, bond was set at $2,500.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Richard Broils of Great Bend on a Barton County District case for battery DV, bond was set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Zachery Gaddis of Salina to serve time on case.

BOOKED: Baltazar Portillo of Great Bend on Rice County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $208.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Tami Palacio of Hudson on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Richard Broils of Great Bend for BTDC case for battery DV after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED; Baltazar Portillo of Great Bend on Rice County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bonded $208.00 cash.