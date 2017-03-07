Wednesday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Sunflower Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include staff from Sunflower Diversified Services.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – The Wednesday Farmers Forum

11A-11:30 “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker – “Severe Weather Season” Last year there were 102 tornadoes in Kansas…that was 40 above the 19-50 to 20-16 average of 62. On today’s Perspective program a look at the upcoming severe weather season, and despite the fact most of you have heard about tornado safety in one form another most of your lives, the fact there were no deaths last year and only twelve injuries was not a fluke.

11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Cole Reif

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory.

5P-5:30P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-11P College Basketball – ACC Tournament – First Round (DH)

11P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitz”