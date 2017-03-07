RONALD LEE ZAHNTER

Ronald Lee Zahnter, age 61 years, of Great Bend, Kansas, passed away on Saturday morning, March 4, 2017 at Great Bend Regional Hospital in Great Bend. Ron was born on March 8, 1955 at Syracuse, Kansas to James Alvin and Irene Margaret (Hanson) Zahnter. He grew up around Syracuse, Kansas, and was formerly employed as an auto and diesel mechanic at the Conoco Station in Syracuse, by Hurst Chevrolet in Goodland, Kansas, and the John Deere Implement Dealer in Kiowa, Kansas. He was united in marriage to Leann Railsback in 1973 and the couple later divorced in 1996. In 1997, Ron was in an auto accident at Sublette, Kansas which left him disabled. He had been a resident of Great Bend, Kansas for the past two years. Ron’s passions included auto racing and tinkering with cars. Although unable to do many of the things in the past several years which brought him joy, Ron loved having people around and was known as quite the jokester.

Ron is survived by one son, Darren (and his wife, Leann) Zahnter of Belleville, Kansas and one daughter, Angela Dawn Crowe of Belleville, Kansas; eight grandchildren; four brothers: Marion “Sonny” (and his wife, Helen) Murphy of Gainesville, Florida, Alvin Zahnter (and his companion Connie) of Russell, Kansas, Gordon (and his wife, Tracy) Zahnter of Great Bend, Kansas and Chad Zahnter (and his companion Mary) of Florence, Mississippi; four sisters: Beverly (and her husband, Larrie) Beer of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Alvena Dewey of Syracuse, Kansas, Louetta (and her husband, T.J.) Miller of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Laura Beesley of Tulsa, Oklahoma; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: James Dale Zahnter and Herman Zahnter, and one sister, Wilma (Ellison) Reno.

Cremation has been chosen. A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in care of the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

