New Hoisington Chamber of Commerce Director settling in

When Kristi Lovett announced her resignation this past January as the Executive Vice President for the Hoisington Chamber of Commerce, the search started immediately for a replacement. Jessica Homolka was hired to take the opening and started work on February 22.

Homolka spent time as Director of Admissions at Ottawa University before her family decided to move to DeKalb, Illinois where her husband coached football at Northern Illinois University.

Jessica Homolka Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/homolka-1.mp3

Jessica’s husband, Josh Homolka originally from Claflin, took the head coaching position at Ellsworth High School for the upcoming 2017 season.

Jessica says she was surprised how quickly the Hoisington community embraced her and appreciates the help Lovett gave her before leaving.

Josh Homolka Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/homolka-2.mp3

Lovett’s last day was February 28. Lovett spent three years as the Chamber Director after taking over for Stacy Bressler. Lovett’s husband, Mark, accepted a position to serve with Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Herington.