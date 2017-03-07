Great Bend Post

Tuesday Weather

Extremely dangerous grassland fire potential exists across Central & South-Central Kansas on Monday. Severe thunderstorms to hit Southeast Kansas Monday Afternoon & Evening.

Extremely dangerous grassland fire potential exists across Central & South-Central Kansas on Tuesday

 

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

