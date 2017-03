MARCH 7, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: ASSORTED TIRES 620-617-8617

FOR SALE: REFRIGERATOR, QUEEN SIZED HEAD BOARD, DORM REFRIGERATOR 615-0249

FOR SALE: 2003 CHEVY PICKUP, 2000 CHEVY PICKUP 620-285-2557

LOOKING FOR: REAR REND 2000 GMC PICKUP 617-2809

LOOKING FOR: HOOD OF RIDING MOWER, FOR SALE: 2002 HONDA BTX 796-2770

LOOKING FOR: ANY CALIBRE PISTOL 620-282-1275

FOR SALE: SIZE 9D WESTERN BOOTS, SIZE 9 DRESS SHOES, 2 PAINT GUNS 786-1945

FOR SALE: WHITE TOPPER, 2 DIRT BIKES 617-4293

FOR SALE: BALE HAY FEEDER, 2 GRAIN AUGER, LOOKING FOR: TRACTOR TIRES 282-4680

FOR SALE: BUICK LESABRE 793-8273

FOR SALE: BOAT 617-8744

FOR SALE: BEVELED GLASS 639-1377

FOR SALE: 2008 GRAND PRIX 793-4993

FOR SALE: COUCH, COWBOYS COAT 792-5310

FOR SALE: 5 HORSE ELECTRIC MOTOR, 2 WEED TRIMMERS 620-264-0038

FOUND: LOST JACKET IN A TREE 792-5846

FOR SALE: LARGE ARTIFICIAL CHRISTMAS TREE 792-9710

LOOKING FOR: GAS/BATTERY HEDGER 620-639-2934

FOR SALE: 2000 CHEVY PICKUP, 2003 BUICK 786-6965