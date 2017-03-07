Lake Wilson property owner: ‘Never seen such devastation’

By BECKY KISER

Monday’s wildfire at Wilson Lake destroyed the former CC’s convenience store and at least one mobile home, the owner of which also lost a dog and horse to the flames.

Dorrance resident Larry Calvery owns the mobile home that housed Calvery Convenience since 2006, although it has not been open for several years because of the low water level at Wilson.

“It’s burned to a crisp,” Calvery said Tuesday morning after inspecting the damage. “I’ve never seen such devastation.”

In addition to the mobile home, Calvery’s pontoon boat and an unused camper were also destroyed. “The only thing left on the boat is the motor. The pontoons melted into silver streaks left on the ground,” Calvery said. “It’s going to be an easy cleanup. There’s nothing left to salvage.”

Calvery had hoped to reopen CC’s later this spring in a new facility. “Now, I don’t know if I will. It’s too soon to tell.”

The mobile home just east of CC’s was also destroyed. Calvery said his neighbor “Andy Phelps’ home was completely burned, and he lost one dog and one horse. He has four other horses at the vet today being treated for injuries.”

He had also planned to build a house at Wilson Lake and be living in it by how. Those plans have been delayed. “That’s the one bright spot,” Calvery said. “Otherwise, that would be gone, too.”

Calvery said the fire appeared to miss the campground and docks, although one dock was blown over by the high winds. “Marine Specialty is also OK,” he added.

The wildfire started south of Minooka Park, where Calvery reported the damage, about 2:30 p.m. Monday. It burned southeast into the Wilson State Park area. The north wind caused the fire to jump Interstate 70 and Kansas Highway 232. Residents of Wilson were told to evacuate the town early Monday evening, although no damage or injuries were reported.

I-70 between Russell and the Sylvan Grove exit was closed for a time due to limited visibility caused by the smoke.