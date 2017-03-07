WICHITA — Elmer F. Huslig, 81, passed away March 5, 2017, in Wichita. He was born Aug. 21, 1935, at Fowler, the son of Leo and Mary (Boor) Huslig. Elmer lived in Great Bend until he moved to Wichita in 2002. He worked for Great Bend Candy and Tobacco as well as Great Bend Music as a sales associate. His passion for music was exhibited as a drummer, playing in several bands.

Mr. Huslig was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church for many years. As a member of the Argonne Rebel Drum and Bugle Corps, he was the state champion drummer.

Survivors include his brothers Laverne Huslig and wife Marilee of Ellinwood, and Hugo Huslig and wife Connie of Wichita; sisters Marion Sandlin of Laguna Niguel, Calif., and Florene Miller of Wichita; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers, Bernard, Melvin and Donald.

Rosary will be 1:30 p.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2017, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend with Father Don Bedore celebrating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at a luncheon at noon Thursday at St. Rose Auditorium. Memorials have been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice or Great Bend Cemetery, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

