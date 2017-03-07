Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/6)

BOOKED: Matthew Grandclair of Hoisington on a Hoisington case for driving while suspended, bond was set at $1,000.00 C/S. Barton County District warrant for failure to appear, bond was set at $200.00 cash only. Great Bend Municipal warrant for failure to appear, bond was set at $250.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Ryan Maupin of Stafford County on an Osborne County District warrant for contempt of court, bond was set at $500.00 cash.

BOOKED: Lizeth Aguirre of Great Bend on a Great Bend case for battery DV, bond was set at $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR.

BOOKED: Jeffery Rayburn on Russell County District Court warrant for probation violation with a cash bond of $651.64.

BOOKED: Bobby Heinz of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Jaime Ayala Jr. of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Haley Schwager of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond was set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Haley Schwager of Great Bend on an Ellinwood warrant for contempt of court, bond was set at $500.00 cash only.

RELEASED: Matthew Grandclair of Hoisington on a Hoisington case for driving while suspended after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond. Released on Barton County District warrant for failure to appear, after posting a $200.00 cash only bond. Great Bend Municipal warrant for failure to appear after posting a $250.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Ryan Maupin of Stafford County on an Osborne County District warrant for contempt of court after posting a $500.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Matthew Walton of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Jeffery D. Raybern on Russell County District Court warrant with a $651.64 cash bond.

RELEASED: Steven Herren of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants all for contempt. Released by order of the court.

RELEASED: Chet Whetham after serving a 3-day quick dip on warrants.

RELEASED: Pablo Rodriguez Quintanilla transferred to Ellis County.

RELEASED: Shawna Kay Contrerez on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, posted bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Shonda D. Washington on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of marijuana, no insurance, and defective taillight with a $1,000.00 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Victoria Reid of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, posted a $2,500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding. Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, posted a $645.00 cash only bond through GBPD.

RELEASED: Lizeth Aguirre of Great Bend on a Great Bend case for battery DV after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Haley Schwager of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond and after posting an Ellinwood Municipal $500.00 cash bond.