Barton County Appraiser updates tax payers what they might see in their valuations

Valuation of properties in Barton County were mailed to the public starting March 1 and you should have your notice by now. Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser, says the 30-day appeal time frame begins now and encourages anyone with questions to come to their office.

Esfeld recognizes it is a tough time for tax payers on valuations, but appreciated the Barton County Commission for keeping the mill levy down.

Barb Esfeld Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/esfeld-val-1.mp3

Personal property valuations are scheduled to be finished by March 15 and oil and gas renditions are expected to be complete by April 1. Esfeld says the good news is that oil values went up $16 per barrel for the general crude price to $43.

Agriculture land values are up 9.1 percent overall, but says there are so many different soil types that not all farm land saw a 9.1 percent increase. Esfeld says agriculture numbers are not as bad as most people think because of the eight-year formula they use.

Barb Esfeld Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/esfeld-val-2.mp3

Esfeld mentioned that real estate sold in the past 12 months has stayed closed to the county’s valuation. Last year, Barton County received 887 sales on real estate properties.