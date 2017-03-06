Tuesday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “United Way of Central Kansas Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include UWCK Executive Director Julie Smith along with Regan and Cole Reif who will talk about Literacy Kits that the United Way is helping fund in the area. In addition we will learn more about a couple of community agencies that benefit from the United Way including Great Bend Children’s Learning Center and Family Crisis Center.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12P “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Great Bend High School Theater Director Holly Johnson who will talk about this weekend Spring Play.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5 O’clock Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information.

6P-8P ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”

8P-10P ESPN Radio “Izzy & Spain”

10P-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”