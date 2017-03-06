Sunday night accident injures Hollyrood man

A Holleyrood man was injured in a one vehicle accident on Sunday night in Barton County.

According to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, officers responded to the report of an injury accident in the 1400 block of Northeast 130 Avenue.

Upon arrival Sheriff’s deputies discovered a single vehicle accident. A blue, 2006 Toyota Tacoma, operated by 25-year old Patrick Phelan of Holyrood had left the roadway. The investigation indicated Phelan was northbound when the vehicle struck a bridge guardrail and fell into the creek below. The vehicle came to rest on the driver’s side.

Phelan was transported to Clara Barton Hospital in Hoisington for non-life-threatening injuries. The Sheriff’s office is currently investigating whether alcohol is a contributing factor in the accident.