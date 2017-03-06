UPDATE : Police identify teen killed in Kan. shooting; 4 hospitalized

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old woman has been killed and four others have been wounded in a Topeka shooting.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the woman who was killed was identified Sunday morning as 18-year-old Kianna Hodge.

Police Lt. Andrew Beightel says the shooting happened late Saturday. He says a short time later, three men suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds arrived in the parking lot of a hospital emergency department. Officers found Hodge and another woman in a different vehicle around the same time.

Hodge was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other woman suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests were immediately made. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

SHAWNEE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a fatal shooting.

Just after 11:30 p.m.Saturday, officers responded to the area of S.E. 23 and Bellview in Topeka after reports of gun shots, according to a media release.

At the same time, officers responded to Stormont Vail where three adult men had arrived after suffering gunshot wounds.

At approximately the same time, officers responded to SE 6th and SE Deer Creek in Topeka after report of another shooting and two women with gunshot wounds. One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The other woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

Authorities ask that anyone with information should contact police.