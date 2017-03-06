K-State’s Rigler throws no-hitter in 14-0 rout of E Illinois

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Kansas State left-hander Parker Rigler threw a no-hitter Sunday in a 14-0 rout of Eastern Illinois, the ninth in program history and the first for the Wildcats since 1991.

The senior from Edmond, Oklahoma, struck out six and walked two while throwing 103 pitches.

Rigler was in trouble in the eighth when the first two hitters reached on a walk and a hit batter, but a lineout and double play ended the threat. Rigler breezed through the ninth to finish the game.

It was the second complete game of Rigler’s career.

The Wildcats improved to 9-2 with a sweep of Eastern Illinois. They’ve won their last five games and are off to their best start since going 11-2 during the 2011 season.