John O’Connor March 6, 2017

Week 294

Signs of spring are everywhere these days in the Golden Belt environs. The henbit is coming up, the birdies are in their spring plumage (I think) and the neighborhood is already watering and mowing. I have yet to see my first dandelion on the block, but that won’t be long.

Back in my old home town of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the only SURE sign of spring was when the ice jam at the 21st Street bridge broke up. REAL spring was still a month or more away, but at least it was a sign of hope for winter-weary Packerlanders.

The break-up of the ice jam was always a big deal; not sure if it still is. I remember they used to have a contest with cash prizes for anyone who guessed the correct day and hour of the break-up. One year someone tried to help it along with some explosive charges, but he was apprehended and disqualified from winning. He was probably madder about the disqualification than he was about the fine.

The 21st Street bridge was always the surest sign of oncoming spring, because it was farthest upriver from the harbor. The 8th Street and 10th Street bridges downtown almost never had ice jams because of river traffic in the harbor area. So everyone looked to the “two-one” for climatological guidance. The ice that far up the river was thick, sometimes a foot or more. With warmer weather the ice floes would start loosening up and very slowly moving downriver to the 21st Street bridge, where they would get hung up, like too many cattle trying to get through a squeeze chute.

Then would come that magic day when the sun was just warm enough and the natural current strong enough to break everything loose. It was a pretty impressive sight when it really started to move: huge jagged chunks of ice elbowing their way forward, pushing past lesser slabs, heading for the open lake like so many salmon on a spawning mission.

This phenomenon usually happened in late March or early April. I wonder if it has moved up a little on the calendar due to our flakey climate conditions.

Truth be told, the breaking of the ice jam was only the first indicator of oncoming spring. The sign that it had actually arrived and was here to stay was when all the snow on the north side of our garage melted. That might be May. And dandelions? They weren’t brave enough to show themselves until June.

Well, let’s check the ‘in-box’ from last week and see how you did with our questions…

Billy Willy was first to get the Oscar’s Oscar question: right, Oscar Hammerstein won an Oscar for best song in 1941, and as John noted a little while later, also in 1945.

Terry remembered First Christian Church as being the church just west of the old Roosevelt Junior High building on Broadway. Good memory. The First is now at Broadway and K-96. Joe confirmed that answer and asked if we knew the other churches that had been right across the street from Roosevelt. I know one for sure, not certain about the other.

Kim came up with the movie that had six Oscar nods, but no wins: right, it was ‘Das Boot,’ (The Boat), a 1982 film about a Nazi sub.

Congrats to Josie!! She figured out what I was looking for in the question about the old grocery/bakery building across from Washington School. Yes, it was where grocer and entrepreneur Ernest Ruhlen started KVGB 80 years ago this month. There is some difference of opinion about whether the first studio was in the grocery building or the small house right next door, but no matter, a short time later it was sold to the Townsley family and moved to the former Steinert’s Building at Forest and Williams. The transmitter was in the old Great Bend Humane Society building on 281 South for a few years and then moved to its present location three miles southwest of GB.

Ryan guessed Antoine’s in New Orleans as the important thing that happened 150 years ago. Then he must have noticed the word ‘music’ in my question, so he came back again and correctly guessed Antoine (also known as Adolphe) Sax, the German-Belgian inventor of the saxophone in 1846. THAT’S the guy.

Wow, you cleaned up all my questions, so let’s begin again…

Something pretty important happened in Neodesha in the early 1890’s. What was it?

Another music question: Bob Dylan used a weird ‘instrument’ on one of his early albums. What was it?

Two of these unique Wichita-built buildings are in Ellinwood. What are we talking about?

What animal rivals the number of cattle in Texas these days?

Thanks for your kind attention to these important matters. See you next week.

John