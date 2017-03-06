Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Great Bend man in custody after Saturday morning police chase

by 1 Comment

Brandon A. Dannebom

Brandon A. Dannebom

A Great Bend man is in custody after leading police on a chase early Saturday morning in Barton County. According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year old Brandon A. Dannebom was arrested early Saturday morning after a car chase that began around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

That’s Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir who says Deputy Sheriff Alex Lomas returned the next morning to search the area and at approximately 8:25 AM located a person wandering in a field. The person admitted to being the driver of the vehicle. He also had an outstanding Barton County warrant.

The suspect was identified as 33-year old Brandon Dannebohm of Great Bend. He was arrested for flee and elude and a probation violation warrant. Dannebohm is being held in the Barton County Jail in lieu of $2500. 00 cash bond.

Comments

  1. Another passenger in the Barton County Judicial System “revolving door”, merry-go-ride.

    Thanks Doug, and District Court Judges!

    See ya next week, right here, Brandon!

    Go boy!

    Current score: 1

    Report this comment

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *