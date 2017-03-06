Grass fires reported at Wilson, across northwest Kansas

U.S. 24 has been reopened between K-258 and Stockton. The road was previously closed for a grass fire in the area. Fire crews could still be working hot spots in the area, so please move over for emergency vehicles.

Fire crews throughout western Kansas are battling fires in the extremely windy conditions. The wind also caused at least four semis to be blown over on Interstate 70 between Colby and Grainfield, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

Multiple agencies are fighting fires near Damar, Stockton, Brownell, Ransom, Cheyenne County and Lake Wilson as of late Monday afternoon.

Residents of Wilson were being evacuated late Monday afternoon, KHP Trooper Ben Gardner reported. The KHP also is reporting a portion of I-70 is closed after the fire near Wilson jumped into the median.

For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas, or check travel information online at www.kandrive.org.

Check the Post for details as they become available.