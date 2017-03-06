Governor signs disaster emergency due to Kan. wildfires

RENO COUNTY— Authorities say two grass fires have burned almost 6,000 acres in central Kansas but no injuries have been reported.

State officials say crews were using two helicopters Monday to dump water on the fires, which are 80 to 90 percent contained. The National Weather Service says dry, shifting winds, with gusts of up to 60 mph will complicate the firefight in Reno, Rice and McPherson counties.

The Jupiter Hills fire consumed about 1200 acres, and is 80 percent contained. It is estimated nearly 2700 acres have been burned in the Highlands area in Reno and Rice counties.

Deputy state emergency operations center manager Devan Tucking says the fires are 80 to 90 percent contained Monday after crews spent the weekend fighting them. The National Weather Service says the firefight in Reno, Rice and McPherson counties will be complicated by dry, shifting winds, with gusts of up to 60 mph.

Tucking says about 300 people were allowed to return to their homes after an area north of Hutchinson that included a golf course was threatened by a fire that burned about 4,800 acres.

There were a few homes in the Highlands area that suffered minor damage, and one home that had heavier damage and that family was displaced. There were three outbuildings destroyed in the Jupiter Hills fire, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

Gov. Sam Brownback has signed a state of disaster emergency.

-The AP contributed to this report.

RENO COUNTY –Two task forces monitored the fire in the Highlands area near Hutchinson overnight.

Just after 9 p.m., residents in the area were allowed to return to their homes, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

Residents were advised to use a garden hose to put out any embers that come into yards and not call 911 every time a glow is spotted. If there is an open active flame currently threatening a structure, then call 911.

It is estimated 1200 acres have been burned in the other Reno County fire in Jupiter Hills Fire. It is 80 percent contained.

All roads, except 69th Avenue from Old K-61 to Mayfield and 56th Avenue from Old K-61 to the dead end have been opened.

The county has declared a state of emergency which will help bring in state resources to help.

Critical fire weather conditions will continue the next few days.