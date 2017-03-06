Details on investigation of Kansas doctor, pain meds released

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A new court filing details the investigation into a Wichita doctor accused of over-prescribing pain medication, including that authorities say a man fatally overdosed on drugs he prescribed.

The Wichita Eagle reports that prosecutors filed the investigation report pertaining to 55-year-old Steven Henson last week. Henson has pleaded not guilty to 31 counts, including conspiring to distribute prescription drugs outside his medical practice and unlawfully distributing oxycodone, methadone and alprazolam.

According to the filing, a pharmacist filed a complaint about Henson and investigators found he was giving pain-medication prescriptions for $300 in cash at the time. Authorities also determined that Nicholas McGovern, who received multiple prescriptions from Henson, died in June 2015 of an overdose of alprazolam and methadone.

Henson’s medical license has been suspended. His attorney says the prescriptions weren’t illegal.