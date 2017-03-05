Sunday morning earthquake reported in Kansas

SUMNER COUNTY – An earthquake shook portions of Kansas early Sunday.

The quake, just after 6 a.m., measured 2.6 and was centered approximately 17-miles northeast of Caldwell in Sumner County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

In February, the agency recorded six Kansas earthquakes. They measured from 2.5-3.3. The February 13 quake was also in Sumner County.

It measured 3.3 and was centered in rural area just north of the Kansas-Oklahoma State line, according to the USGS.

There have no reports of damage or injury from Sunday’s quake.