Smallcakes having success on west 10th Street in Great Bend

Dr. David Hart and Ashley Stroup wanted to bring something new to the Great Bend area and decided to open a Smallcakes Cupcakery franchise on west 10th Street. Along with unique cupcakes, Smallcakes offers homemade ice cream.

The store held its grand opening on February 18, and Stroup mentioned it was nice to bring a new business to town.

Stroup says Smallcakes can cater for special events and weddings and will drive up to 20 miles for the event. Anything past 20 miles there will a delivery charge assessed.

Smallcakes is located at 4901 10th Street in the old Village Mall. Businesses are piling into the old strip mall once again that used to hold the movie theater.

Stroup says there are currently seven employees, with full-time bakers and part-time help up front as cashiers and servers.

Along with 12 daily signature cupcakes, Smallcakes offers unique flavors each day.