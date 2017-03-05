Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 6-10

March 6-10 is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kansas, a time when residents are encouraged to review their severe weather safety plans and practice what they would do as if the event was really taking place.

That’s Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller who like all other emergency management agencies will be taking part in the state wide tornado drill Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.. Miller says it is a good time to participate in the drill by practicing seeking secure, safe shelter from a tornado. This test will be broadcast over NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio and many local television and radio stations. Area residents, businesses, and schools are urged to treat the drill as if it were an actual tornado warning.

Miller says you can find all kinds of helpful hints on how to develop your severe weather plan by visiting the county’s web-site at bartoncounty.org and going to the emergency/risk management page.