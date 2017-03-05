Monday Weather

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 33 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 66.