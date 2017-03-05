Monday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Wetlands Education Center Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include KWEC Director Curtis Wolf.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Mike Adams
11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” Today’s show is the “History of Walnut Crosing”, a show hosted on February 14th by Steve Webster, Barton County Historical Society Research Coordinator Karen Nueforth and the late Bob Parrish who past away last Thursday. Today’s show is a tribute to Bob and his final show that he did on 1590 KVGB.
11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Barton Community College Welding Instructor Ovie Cade and Executive Director of Work Force Training and Economic Development Mary Foley.
12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:30-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory.
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
5:30P-8P ESPN Radio – “Jalen & Jacoby”
8P-10P ESPN Radio – “Izzy & Spain”
10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitz
Leave a Reply