Hoisington grade school getting ready to switch over to new facility

Nabholz Construction says they are on schedule to complete construction on the new Lincoln Elementary School in Hoisington by May 5. Students will remain in the old grade school to finish the school year, but 2nd through 5th graders will attend classes in the new building next fall.

USD 431 Superintendent Bill Lowry says district staff will begin transferring items over to the new school as soon as it is available.

Lowry mentioned the school district will hold an auction in late May for anyone that might be interested in items not needed anymore by Lincoln School.

The new facility will include a safe room, a gym to seat 400 people, and the latest technology in each classroom.

A bond issue was passed in 2015 to finance the $10.1 million project to replace the current Lincoln School that was built in 1926. The old Lincoln will be demolished this summer.