Weekend Weather

Today Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 21 to 26 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 68.