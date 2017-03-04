Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Weekend Weather

by Leave a Comment

Strong south winds and low daytime humidity levels will result in extreme grassland fire danger today, especially from midday through early this evening. Outdoor burning should be avoided.

Strong south winds and low daytime humidity levels will result in extreme grassland fire danger today, especially from midday through early this evening. Outdoor burning should be avoided.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 21 to 26 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 71.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 68.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *