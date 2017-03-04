Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, March 6, 2017 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the February 27, 2017, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of February 21, 2017, and ending March 6, 2017.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. PROCLAMATION 2017-01: Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 5-11-2017:

-Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 5-11, 2017, is a cooperative effort of the National Weather Service and the Kansas Emergency Management Association. Barton County Emergency Management would like to remind everyone to be prepared for the spring severe weather season. The proposed Proclamation encourages individuals, businesses and communities to plan and prepare for an emergency. Amy Miller, Emergency Manager, will present details.

B. APPRAISER’S OFFICE: Valuation Update:

-By March 1 of each year, the Appraiser’s Office is to have completed valuation of property and mailed notices to the public. Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser, has successfully met that obligation. At this time, Ms. Esfeld will review valuation trends with the Commission.

C. RESOLUTION 2017-04: A Resolution Creating an Advisory Committee to the Barton County Health Department, Adopting Certain Bylaws for the Advisory Committee and Rescinding Resolution 1987-12, A Resolution Creating an Advisory Committee to the Barton County Health Department, Adopted October 13, 1987:

-In 1987, the County Commissioners adopted a Resolution creating the Barton County Health Department Advisory Committee. While the Advisory Committee has operated in good stead since that time, Shelly Schneider, Health Director, in cooperation with current members of the Advisory Committee, undertook the task of updating the Committee bylaws. It follows that the tenants of the initial Resolution be updated in concert with that effort. Ms. Schneider will provide details.

D. BOARD APPOINTMENTS: Health Department Advisory Committee:

-Barton County solicited applicants for three uncompensated positions for the Health Department Advisory Committee. The Health Department Advisory Committee reviews and makes recommendations on policies related to public health services in Barton County. The uncompensated positions term December 31, 2018. Ms. Schneider will provide details.

E. RESOLUTION 2017-05: Resolution Transferring and Carrying Over 2016 Unexpended Funds to the Capital Improvement and Equipment Replacement Funds:

-It is the County’s practice to transfer unexpended funds from one year to the next. After accounting of all the 2016 transactions, monies are generally transferred to the Capital Improvement and Equipment Replacement Funds. Matt Patzner, Finance Officer, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present details.

F. SOLID WASTE: Proposed Purchase of a Lawnmower:

-The Solid Waste Department is in need of a commercial sized lawnmower. Bids were requested from local vendors for a zero turn mower with a 72” cutting deck. Monies are available in the Solid Waste Budget for this purposed purchase. Phil Hathcock, Solid Waste Director, will provide details.

G. K-4 IMPROVEMENT PROJECT: Project Update:

-For several years, the County has been partnered with the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KWPT) to make improvements to the K-4 Overlook near Hoisington. The project is now moving forward. Barry McManaman, County Engineer, will be joined by Curt Mauler, L & M Contractors, for a project update.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

MARCH 6, 2017

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Concrete Headwall Quote – Barry McManaman, County Engineer, and Curt Mauler, L & M Contractors

10:00 a.m. – Carey Hipp, County Counselor, will discuss regular business. Immediately following Ms. Hipp’s time, Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will discuss regular business.

10:30 a.m. – The Commission will meet at the Governing Board of Fire District Number One

10:45 a.m. – Program Update – Employee Relations Committee

11:00 a.m. – Year End Transfers – Fire District Number One – Matt Patzner, Financial Officer

11:15 a.m. – Replacement of a Spray Truck – Dale Phillips, Noxious Weed Director

11:45 a.m. – Grants – Shelly Schneider, Health Director

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser, is scheduled for March 9, 2017.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, March 13, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VII. ADJOURN.

FIRE DISTRICT NUMBER ONE GOVERNING BODY

Agenda Meeting – Monday, March 6, 2017

10:30 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Consider Approval of Agenda.

C. Consider Minutes of the August 15, 2016, Regular Meeting.

D. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented, if any. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. RESOLUTION 2017-01: Resolution Transferring and Carrying Over 2016 Fire District No. One Unexpended Funds to the Special Equipment Fund:

-Fire District No. One was created to provide fire protection to a large portion of the northeastern section of Barton County. Financing is provided by the City of Claflin and Cheyenne, Independent and Logan Townships. Consideration is for a request to transfer remaining 2016 funds to the Fire District’s Special Equipment Fund. Matt Patzner, Barton County Financial Officer, will provide details.

IV. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. Announce next Regular Meeting of the Fire District will be announced at a later date.

V. ADJOURN.